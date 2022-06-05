Sartell Police Respond to Shots Fired, No One Hurt

SARTELL -- Sartell police responded to a report of gunshots fired on Sunday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m. Sartell officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 400 block of 3rd Street South.

When officers arrived the suspects had already left the scene and were no longer in the area.

No one was reported to have been hurt.

Vehicles and other private property were struck by gunfire. The incident is currently under investigation.