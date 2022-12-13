Sartell Police Department Brings Holiday Cheer To Kids

SARTELL (WJON News) - Some of Santa's helpers were spreading some holiday cheer Tuesday night.

The Sartell Police Department held their annual 'Shop with the Cop' event at Walmart.

Get our free mobile app

Laurie Depa is with Walmart and says she looks forward to this event every year.

It's wonderful. To see the kids faces when the go shopping, it's so much fun to watch. We've been doing this for 12 years now and it's just a blast.

School teachers and School Resource Officers identified the children from our community who are in need of a little assistance this holiday season.

Roughly 26 kids were paired with an officer to spend up to $50 to shop for gifts for themselves or family members.

The Sartell Police Department says they participate in a lot of community outreach programs, but this remains one of our favorites, with the goal of making a positive difference in the life of a child.

The Shop with a Cop program is made possible from a grant from Walmart as well as a donation from Bernicks.