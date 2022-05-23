Sartell Approves Golf Cart Ordinance

SARTELLL -- Golf carts will be allowed to legally operate on city streets in Sartell.

During Monday’s council meeting, the council approved the new ordinance.

Under the ordinance drivers would need to be 16-years-old, have proof of a valid driver’s license and insurance, and must obey all traffic laws.

Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says he has known golf cart use are becoming more popular neighborhoods for community gatherings or to travel to city parks.

I think we will see a large amount of neighbors, whether they golf or not, use these. I know the Wilds and Celebration neighborhoods golf carts are becoming more popular to take to the park.

Per the ordinance the golf carts would not be allowed on the main roadways and can only be operated on streets with speed limits under 30 mph. They would also be off limits on any public sidewalk or pedestrian biking and walking path.

Council member Jill Smith says the ordinance is a good start but more conversation needs to happen as interest grows.

This is a start to this conversation. We have to see where things go before we start building infrastructure to support these types of vehicles.

If all goes well residents would be able to apply for a permit to operate their golf cart within city limits by June 1st.