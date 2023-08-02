Sartell 14AAA Baseball Update

FOURTEEN UNDER AAA BASEBALL

(SATURDAY JULY 26th)

MANKATO 14U 11 SARTELL 14U 4

The Mankato 14U defeated the Sartell 14U backed by thirteen hits. J. Goiffre, he went 2-for-2 for four RBIs and he scored a run and K. Kolbinger went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. A. Stubbs went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and G. Hering went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. K. Wojcik went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and B. Wojcik earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. K. Rux went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and B. Valberg was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. There wasn’t any pitching stats available.

The Sartell 14U starting pitcher was Karson Ritter, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, six runs and two walks. Jackson Knott threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, eight walks and he recorded four strikeouts. John Brinkerhoff threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired two batters.

Their offense was led by Jackson Knott, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Davis Ahrens had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Miles Simonsen went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Parker Smith went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Sam VanSlooten went 2-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Jonah Ambrosier and Will Perius both went 1-for-3 and Spencer Brinkerhoff went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

SARTELL 14U 14 FOLEY 14U 4

The Sartell 14U defeated the Foley 14U, backed by seven hits and good defense. Their starting pitcher was John Brinkerhoff, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam VanSlooten threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Sartell offense was led by Miles Simonsen, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Jonah Ambrosier went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he scored three runs and Parker Smith was credited for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Trevor Schlangen went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored three runs and Karson Ritter was credited for a RBI. Spencer Brinkerhoff went 1-for-3 for a RBI and John Brinkerhoff was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jackson Knott and Davis Ahrens both earned a walk and both scored a run, Will Perius and Sam VanSlooten both scored a run.

No stats available for the Foley 14U team

PIERZ RED 14U 8 SARTELL 14U 5

Their wasn’t any stats available for the Pierz Red 14U Team!

The Sartell 14U starting pitcher was Spencer Brinkerhoff, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Perius thew two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The offense was led by Jackson Knott 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Spencer Brinkerhoff went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. John Brinkerhoff went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Trevor Schlangen earned two walks and he scored a run. Miles Simonsen and Will Perius both earned a pair of walks. Jonah Ambrosier and Davis Ahrens both earned a walk and he both scored a run and Parker Smith had a stolen base.

(Sunday July 27th)

SARTELL 14U 8 PIERZ RED 14U 7

The Sartell 14U defeated the Pierz Red 14U, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Parker Smith, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Miles Simonsen threw one inning in relief, to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Karson Ritter, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Davis Ahrens went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Will Perius went 2-for-4. Sam VanSlooten went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Parker Smith went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Preston Deragisch went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Trevor Schlangen went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Knott went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Miles Simonsen went 1-for-4 and Jonah Ambrosier earned two walks and he scored a run.

No stats for Pierz Red

MANKATO 14U 3 SARTELL 14U 1

The Mankato 14U defeated the Sartell 14U, backed by five hits and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was A. Stubbs, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. K. Wojcik threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by G. Hering, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and D. Miller went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. B. Valberg went 1-for-2 with a walk and B. Wojcik went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. K. Kolbinger earned two walks and he scored a run and K. Rux earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Sartell 14U was Miles Simonsen, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one run and issued one walk. Righty Trevor Schlangen threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Karson Ritter, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jonah Ambrosier went 2-for-3. Miles Simonsen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Knott and Will Perius both went 1-for-3.