Sam’s Club Is Making Shopping Even More Convenient With New AI Technology

SAM'S CLUB STAYING AHEAD OF THE COMPETITION?

Great news for people who like to shop fast, and hate waiting in lines.

Sam's Club will soon be changing the way they check receipts at their door.

The company is turning to artificial intelligence and computer vision technology. This means that customers shopping at Sam's will not have to stop at the exit door to show their receipts to a Sam's Club Employee. Instead, cameras at store exit locations will take a picture of what's in a shopper's cart to confirm their purchases.

NEW EXIT TECHNOLOGY

Right now, there is a pilot program in 10 Sam's Club warehouse locations, and nine of them are in the Dallas metro area, while the other is in Joplin, Missouri. The company plans on having the new exit technology at approximately 600 warehouse clubs by the end of the year.

According to KARE11.com, Megan Crozier, who is the Chief Merchant of Sam's Club US, said, "We care about every second a member spends with us. So eliminating even the few seconds it takes to scan a receipt at the exit door, it's well worth it."

GET THE SAMS CLUB APP

Sam's Club is one of my favorite places to shop, simply because you can use an App that scans your items as you shop, so once you are done, you can go directly to the exit door, without having to sit in line at checkout.

It looks like Sam's is willing to go the extra mile for people like me who like to shop fast and get on with their day.

