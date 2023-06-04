Rox Sweep Loggers, Lynx Secure First Win, Twins Drop Game Three

The St. Cloud Rox baseball team nearly shutout La Crosse to complete the series sweep and the Minnesota Lynx beat Washington to earn their first win of the season, while the Twins fell to Cleveland in game three of the series on Saturday.

RECAPS:

- The Rox routed La Crosse 10-1 to secure the home series sweep on Saturday night. St. Cloud struck first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the opening inning to take a modest lead. As the game progressed, the Rox added to their total a few runs at a time, before a four-run performance in the eighth to come up with a big win. Mitch Wood scored the lone goal for the Loggers in the eighth to avoid the shutout. Lincoln Berry led St. Cloud with three runs, while Kyle Jackson and Ike Mezzenga each added two. Aidan Kidd did not allow any runs on four hits on the mound for the Rox for the first six innings. Kolten Smith allowed one run on five hits through the final three innings. The Rox improve to 5-1 and will head to Mankato for two games against the Moondogs starting on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 4:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Lynx put an end to their early season skid with an 80-78 win over the Mystics on the road Saturday. Washington held a slim 16-14 lead after the opening quarter, but the Lynx rallied in the second to take a 39-32 lead at the break. Up 61-51 going into the final frame, the Lynx nearly let the Mystics catchup but held on for the close win. Minnesota had four players score in the double digits Kayala McBride led the way with 24 points, Napheesa Collier added 17, and Jessica Shepard and Tiffany Mitchell each finished with 10. The Lynx improve to 1-6 and will head to New York on Wednesday night to face the new-look Liberty who boast a 4-1 record, third best in the league. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

- The Twins fell 4-2 in game three against the Guardians (26-32) at home Saturday. Minnesota scored first, making it home in the first inning, but Cleveland quickly tied it up 1-1 in the second. After two scoreless innings, the Twins pulled ahead again 2-1. In the top of the seventh, the Guardians scored two runs to take control of the game 3-2 and officially put the game out of reach in the top of the ninth. Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer and Donovan Solano hit an RBI double to give Minnesota their two runs of the day. Sonny Gray stood on the mound for 6.2 innings, striking out just two batters and allowing three runs on ten hits, including his first home run of the season. The Twins fall to 31-28 but still lead the series 2-1. It all comes down to game four at Target Field on Sunday afternoon. Pre-game coverage starts at noon on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload.