Rox Hold Off Larks, Twins Rally to Beat Chicago, Aces Sweep Lynx

The St. Cloud Rox opened the series against Bismarck with a close win, and the Minnesota Twins rallied in the seventh inning to take game two against the White Sox on Saturday, while the Minnesota Lynx fell to Las Vegas for the fourth time, getting swept in the season series.

RECAPS:

- The Rox opened the home series against the Larks with a 4-3 win. St. Cloud scored all of their runs in the first inning of the game to take an early 4-0 lead. Bismarck had no answer in the second inning but rallied in the third with three runs to close the gap to one. The Rox held off the Larks for the remainder of the game, holding on to the lead and securing the win. John Nett, Jackson Hauge, Oscar Serratos Jr., and Matt Goetzmann each scored one run for St. Cloud. Cade Lommel struck out just one batter and allowed three runs on three hits in the first three innings. The bullpen combined for three strikeouts and four hits. The Rox improve to 31-20 and will look to earn the sweep when they host Bismarck (21-32) again on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 3:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM KXSS.

- The Twins rallied late to earn a 3-2 win over Chicago in game two. After two scoreless innings, the White Sox got on the board first in the top of the third inning with a steal of home plate and an RBI single. In the bottom of the third, Minnesota closed the gap to 2-1 with an RBI double off the bat of Carlos Correa. That score stood through three and a half innings. In the bottom of the seventh, Christian Vázquez hit an RBI double to tie the game and Michael Taylor hit an RBI single to give the Twins the lead. The win marks the 23rd come-from-behind victory for Minnesota this season. Sonny Gray struck out four batters and allowed two runs on seven hits in the first six innings. Jhoan Duran recorded the save, striking out three batters and allowing three hits in the final inning. The Twins improve to 52-48 and will close out the series against the White Sox (41-59) at home on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Lynx got swept by the no. 1 Aces with a 98-81 loss at home Saturday. The final score was the closest of the four in the season series. Minnesota fell behind early in the opening quarter but rallied to close the gap to 23-18 by the end of the frame. Vegas pushed out their lead in the second, leaving the Lynx trailing 48-30 at the half. The Lynx scored 25 points in the third and 26 in the fourth, but it was not enough to keep up or catch up to the Aces' total. A'ja Wilson led all scorers with 35 points and 14 rebounds for Las Vegas. Rookie Diamond Miller led Minnesota with 17 points. Napheesa Collier added 16, and Kayla McBride finished with 10. The Lynx fall to 10-13 and will host the Mystics (11-10) on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Target Center.

