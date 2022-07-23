Rox Earn Split With Bismarck, Twins Return From All-Star Break

The St. Cloud Rox kicked off the weekend with a walk-off win to earn a series split with Bismarck, and the Minnesota Lynx were unable to catch the Connecticut Sun at Target Center on Friday. The Minnesota Twins return from the All-Star Break on Saturday when they visit the Tigers in Detroit.

RECAPS:

- The Rox found their way back to the win column with a 6-5 walk-off victory over the Bismarck Larks. Charlie Condon led St. Cloud with two runs while Chase Grillo earned the win on the mound with just one hit allowed in the final inning. The Rox improve to 35-12 and will travel to Duluth Saturday for the first of four straight games against the Huskies. Pre-game coverage starts at 2:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Lynx fell to the third place Sun 94-84 at home on Friday. This was the first of three matchups between the teams this season. DeWanna Bonner led all scorers with 20 points for Connecticut. Aerial Powers led Minnesota with 12 points. The Lynx fall to 10-18 and will host the Sun (18-9) again on Sunday. Minnesota currently sits in 10th place in the WNBA and will need to finish 8th or higher to keep their playoff hopes alive with eight games remaining in the regular season.

PREVIEWS:

- The Twins (50-44) will return from the break with a trip to Detroit to face the Tigers (38-56) in a quick two-game weekend series. Minnesota went 3-7 over the last 10 games while Detroit was 2-8. Pre-game coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

