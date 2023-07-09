Rox Beat Larks, Twins Fall to Orioles, Lynx Prepare for Aces

The St. Cloud Rox rolled to their third straight win in the series opener against Bismarck and the Minnesota Twins got blown out by Baltimore Saturday. On Sunday, the Minnesota Lynx will look to keep their streak alive when the host no. 1 Las Vegas.

RECAPS:

- The Rox opened the series against Bismarck with a 7-4 win on Saturday. St. Cloud played a consistent game, scoring in every other inning and only surrendering four runs on eight hits. John Nett led the team with three trips to home plate. Jackson Hauge added two runs, while Kyle Jackson and Ripken Reese each plated one. Cade Lommel allowed two runs on five hits in his 5.1 innings on the mound for St. Cloud. The Rox improve to 25-14 and are now just two games behind the first-place Stingers. St. Cloud will look to put the series with the Larks (18-21) away with game two on the road Sunday evening. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:05 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM KXSS.

- The Twins dropped game two of the series 6-2 to Baltimore at home Saturday. Minnesota got on the board first when Edouard Julien capitalized on a wild pitch to cross home plate in the bottom of the first. In the top of the second, the Orioles scored all six of their runs for the day. Through the next three innings, Minnesota had no answer. Finally, in the bottom of the sixth, Byron Buxton made it home on an RBI double from Donovan Solano, but it was not enough for the Twins to close the gap. All-Star Sonny Gray struggled on the mound for Minnesota, striking out five batters, but giving up six hits and six runs in six innings. The Twins fall to 45-45 and will close out the series with their final matchup before the All-Star break on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The Lynx (9-9) will put their hot streak to the test when the Las Vegas Aces (16-2) come to town on Sunday. Minnesota has won their last five games, while the Aces have gone 4-1. Vegas has only lost to Connecticut and Dallas this season. The Lynx fell to the Aces 94-73 in May and 93-62 in June. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. at Target Center.

