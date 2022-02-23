Rod Stewart/Cheap Trick Ticket Presale Thursday, Feb 23rd

This is a BIG one! Two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick in concert at the Xcel Energy Center, July 8th.

Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer-songwriter, has announced newly added dates for his highly anticipated 2022 North American summer tour with special guest Cheap Trick.

The tour will be Stewart’s first in four years and promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

And just to get things warmed up, Cheap trick will open the show with their high energy show consisting of a string of hits.

Here's your chance to lock in some great seats for the concert event of the summer with a Rod Stewart/Cheap Trick presale, Thursday Feb 23rd only.

Presale Begins: Thursday, February 24 at 10 a.m.

Presale Ends: Thursday, February 24 at 10 p.m.

Password: WILD

Ticket Limit: 8

On Sale Date: Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m.

Click HERE to order your tickets.

EVENT INFO here.

Order your presale tickets for this huge concert event. Sir Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick will be rockin' the Xcel Energy Center and you are going to want to be there.

