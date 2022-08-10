Rockville Officials Reinstate Two City Staff Off Paid Leave

ROCKVILLE -- Two Rockville city officials have been reinstated after being placed on paid leave earlier this week.

During Wednesday's city council meeting, the council approved to bring back Finance Director Judy Neu from paid leave beginning next week.

The council also reinstated Administrative Assistant Debbie VanHeel prior to Wednesday meeting.

VanHeel and Neu were both placed on leave Monday.

The move comes on the heals of the resignation of city administrator Martin Bode. Bode had served as city administrator for the last six years.

Mayor Duane Willenbring says while the council can not discuss anymore about the resignation or paid leave, he calls the overall situation the dawning of a new era of peace and harmony for Rockville.

The council will look to find an interim city administrator to fill the void for the immediate future.