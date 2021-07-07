Rochester Police Capture Man Accused of Machete Attack

Get our free mobile app

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police have arrested the man suspected of attacking several women with a machete early today and have released another man who was arrested shortly after the incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments.

Police Captain Casey Moilanen says Omar Maani was taken into custody this afternoon at a residence in northeast Rochester. He is expected to be charged with second-degree assault. Moilanen says the second man, who was initially suspected of choking a third woman involved in the incident, was released from custody this afternoon after it was decided there is insufficient evidence to charge him in the case.

Google

The police report on the incident alleges Maani assaulted the women with what was believed to be a machete, resulting in an arm wound on one of the women and a leg injury on another. They were transported to the hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening wounds. A third woman suffered a small laceration on her back.

Captain Moilanen says everyone involved was at a social gathering in a second-floor residence at the apartment complex in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest around 2:30 a.m. He says one of the residents of the apartment apparently accused the women of stealing some items and Maani allegedly chased after them with the weapon when they tried to leave.

News Update: Rochester’s Kohl’s Building Is For Sale