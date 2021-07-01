Road Trips Expected to Dominate 4th Of July Weekend [PODCAST]

Central Minnesotans are expected to hit the road for 4th of July weekend. Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON today. She says AAA expects 47 million Americans to travel at some point this 4th of July weekend. Travel is expected to increase by 40% reaching the 2nd highest travel volume on record. Alyssa says many Minnesotans have made plans to visit resorts in Northern Minnesota and Alyssa says if you have interest in making one of these vacations to act soon.

Hayes says the Explore Minnesota Scoop promotion continues this summer. People can win some prizes by visiting participating ice cream shops in Minnesota. You can get a punch card and use it throughout the summer. Learn more about Minnesota Scoop.

Alyssa encourages Minnesotans to try something new, go somewhere you haven't gone or attend a city/town festival. Some top activities to do in Minnesota include biking, hiking, kayaking and boating. Explore Minnesota highlights top destinations like Lake Superior, Gooseberry Falls, Paul Bunyan statues in Bemidji, Brainerd and Akeley.

Alyssa Hayes joins me every other Thursday at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.