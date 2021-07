RICHMOND -- A Richmond man was taken to the hospital after a firework accident.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the 25000 block of Hilltop Road in Munson Township at around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

The sheriff's office says the victim, 31-year-old Neal Schmitt, had a firework explode in his hand causing extensive injuries.

Schmitt was flown to North Memorial Hospital for treatment.