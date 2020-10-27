Reminiscing About The 1991 World Series With Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Twins beat Atlanta 1-0 in Game Seven of the 1991 World Series on this date 29 years ago. It was the second World Series win for the Twins in five seasons, and it remains the last title won by the Twins, Vikings, North Stars, Wild or Wolves.

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to share his memories of the '91 series and season, whether a lot of the players from that team would make the 2020 roster, if baseball will ever return to the style that was played then, the 2020 World Series and more.

