Register Now for “Spring Symposium: A Virtual Gardening Series”

It's time to think Spring! with a Spring Symposium Gardening Series beginning March1st. "The Spring Symposium - Virtual Gardening Series" will be held March 1st through March 5th via Zoom. The series will be Free but you will need to get registered by clicking HERE now. Topics will be at 2pm and 7pm on specific dates. The schedule of speakers is below.

SCHEDULE

Monday March 1st at 2pm

Speaker Robin Trott

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Seed Starting

Learn sowing strategies that will have you successfully starting your own indoor and outdoor plants.

Discover how temperature, light and humidity can affect your seedlings

Take home easy seed recommendations to get you started.

Monday, March 1st at 7pm

Speaker Annie Klodd

Japanese Beetles: How Bad Are They, Really?

This will be a discussion to explore tried-and-true ways to manage Japanese beetles and how to decide when it is time to control them.

Tuesday March 2nd at 2pm

Gina Hugo

Commonly Encountered Landscape Tree Threats.

We will talk about the most commonly encountered landscape tree problems Gina has dealt with over 12 years through her onsite consultations with private landowners. She will delve into how to manage these problems and why they are becoming increasingly problematic.

Tuesday March 2nd at 7pm

Speaker Natalie Hoidal

Cool Season Crops

Cool season crops like broccoli and lettuce are popular among gardeners, but these vegetables can be hard to grow. Learn why these crops can be tricky to grow successfully, and how to avoid common mistakes.

Wednesday March 3rd at 2pm

Joe Storlien

Growing Greener: Tips on Sustainable Gardening

Whether it includes providing pollinator resources, growing food organically, or creating a sanctuary for wildlife, gardeners are often leading the charge to promote environmental sustainability. However, our common practices may be undercutting our overall sustainability goals. Joe will discuss issues related to usage of plastics, nutrients & chemicals, plant selection and more as well as potential solutions which offer greater sustainability.

Wednesday March 3rd at 7pm

Robin Trott

Ornamental Plants for Your Home Garden

Would you like to add color to your garden, but not sure where to start? Learn about annual, perennial and biennial plants that grow well in Minnesota. From plant selection to plant maintenance and beyond, join Robin to answer all your Robin will answer your questions about adding ornamental plants to your garden.

Thursday March 4th at 2pm

Annie Klodd

How to Plant and Build a Trellis for Raspberries

Raspberries are a rewarding crop to include in your garden, and are quick to establish! Building a trellis for raspberries will help support their long canes and produce more healthy fruit. This presentation will show how to plant a raspberry patch, select varieties, and build a wire trellis to support your raspberries.

Thursday March 4th at 7pm

Natalie Hoidal

Insect and Disease Management

Anticipating common insects and pathogens and proactively preventing them is one of the best ways to manage pests in your garden. In this session, Natalie will discuss preventive management strategies for common garden insects and pathogens.

Friday March 5th at 2pm

Joe Storlien

Going “No-till” with Your Garden - 2.0

Why do we dig?The benefits of tilling a garden are often short-lived and can create more work long term and limit your garden’s potential. Dr. Joe Storlien will cover the benefits of why we should till less and how to begin your no-till garden journey. He will also share his experiences with his no-till garden from the past several years including new methods adopted in 2020.