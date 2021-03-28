Red Flag Warning Issued for Monday

UNDATED -- With extreme fire risk conditions expected across much of Minnesota, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Monday in the following counties:

Becker, Beltrami, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake Of The Woods, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Meeker, Morrison, Murray, Nobles, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Roseau, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity.

Do not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out.

Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Additionally, A Wind Advisory will also be in effect on Monday until 9:00 p.m.with sustained southwest winds from 20 to 30 miles an hour and wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour.

Here in St. Cloud, we have had about 2 1/2 inches of rain so far this month, which is a little over an inch above normal. As for snow, we've had about seven inches of snow so far this month, which is about an inch below normal.

