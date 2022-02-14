Red Barn DQ Announces Renovation Update

I don't know what it is about winter that makes Minnesotans crave ice cream...but, it's a real phenomenon. If you don't believe us, Google it...or ask your Minnesota neighbor.

Locals were overjoyed to hear that the Red Barn Dairy Queen on Highway 10 would stay open year-round thanks to new ownership. That meant we could get a Blizzard in an actual blizzard. If you've never done this before, I recommend you try it.

Get our free mobile app

Back in November, the restaurant made another announcement via Facebook, "The store will be closing in 2 weeks on Sunday, November 21 so we can undergo a remodel."

The store went radio silent for three months and finally gave us an update on February 11th.

"Hello Loyal DQ Customers...As you all know, we would have normally been open for business. But after many months of waiting, we have an update for you. We are happy to announce that interior renovations will begin in the next few weeks. Sorry for any inconvenience. Continue to follow our page for updates," wrote DQ management.

Renovations haven't yet begun, which means we still have a bit of waiting to do before we can enjoy ice cream at the Red Barn DQ. Waiting will just make our appreciation for it greater. And, we can't wait to see these sweet updates!

The Red Barn Dairy Queen is located at 611 Highway 10 Southeast in St. Cloud.

8 Tips for Avoiding Car Theft in St. Cloud

15 Signs You Might Be a Minnesota Grandma