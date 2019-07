ST. CLOUD -- We had record rainfall in St. Cloud Sunday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.79 inches of rain, that breaks the old record for the date of 1.17 inches set back in 1942.

For the month of July, we've now had 5.32 inches of rain, which is 2.33 inches above normal.

And, for the summer months, we're now up to 9.94 inches of rain, which is 2.78 inches above normal.