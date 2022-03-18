Puppies & Kittens? TCHS Needs Fosters For Mommas & Their Litters

MOMMAS AND PUPPIES AND KITTENS... OH MY!

Do you have a home that could help some momma dogs and cats raise up their litters of puppies and kittens? What a great opportunity. When I was little, we raised puppies and kittens and I absolutely loved taming them and showing them love and affection. That could be YOU!

Get our free mobile app

The Tri-County Humane Society is looking for Pet Fosters that will care specifically for pregnant or nursing mommas and their babies. TCHS is in need of Fosters who have the time and room to help these beautiful newborns and their mommas.

WHAT TCHS PROVIDES FOSTER PET PARENTS

TCHS will provide all the supplies you need. All you need to provide is tender loving care and a comfortable, safe environment for them to grow and thrive.

Would you make a good foster parent for this task? Click HERE now to take a little quiz to find out.

Now that you've discovered you're the perfect person to become a Foster, click HERE to fill out the application. If you happen to fall in love with the momma of the litter, or any of the kittens or puppies, you do have first dibs on adoption.

Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash loading...

What a fun job this would be! There used to be people lined up for this, but at the moment, there are no fosters available and the TCHS location is just not a quiet comfortable place for these sweet mommas to raise their babies. Could you help out? This is a great opportunity for someone who doesn't want to have a permanent pet, but wouldn't mind helping out every now and then.

If you would love to be a Foster parent but just aren't able to, maybe you can share the opportunity with someone you think would be a perfect fit for the job? TCHS really needs the communities help with this task.

To learn more about TCHS, click HERE.

See What life Was Like in Stearns County During WWII -- Highlights from the Stearns History Museum's Event

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.