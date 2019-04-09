Prosecutor: Woman Quickly Shot by Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor says just 1 minute and 19 seconds passed from the time an unarmed woman hung up from a cellphone conversation with her fiance to the time she lay on the ground dying from a gunshot fired by a Minneapolis police officer.

That officer, Mohamed Noor, is on trial in Hennepin County accused of murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia. The 40-year-old was shot after calling police to report a possible rape in the alley behind her home. Damond told her fiance in a phone call that police had arrived to take her report.

Noor and his partner where in a squad car in the alley. During opening statements Tuesday, prosecutor Patrick Lofton told jurors that Noor fired his gun across his partner through the driver's side open window without saying a word. Lofton says there's no forensic evidence that Damond touched the police vehicle before being shot.

The defense is expected to argue that Noor acted in self-defense.