Pop Up Grocery ‘Fare For All’ Coming To Elk River This Friday

DISCOUNTED PRICES FOR EVERYONE

Fare For All is coming to Elk River, Friday, July 7th, 2023 from 1-3 pm. The location for this Friday's event is below:

Central Lutheran Church

1103 School Street NW

Elk River, MN 55330

THE JULY MENU

July's menu includes things like chicken, turkey, salmon, hotdogs, brats, ground beef, pork chops, local wallet fillets, and more. Looking for produce? Cash in on potatoes, onions, radishes, carrots, apples, oranges and pears. Plus, there's more. You'll have to come to the event to take advantage of all the great affordable deals.

HOW DOES THE PROGRAM WORK?



There are no sign-ups or qualifications that you have to meet to utilize this program. In fact, the more people that utilize the program, the better off we all are. Fare For All Accepts Cash, Credit Cards, and EBT. You do not have to be considered a low-income family. We all know that bills are bills, and the more of us that work together to support this program, the more we are helping everyone in central Minnesota. Fare For All also does their best to support local growers in our area.

Fare For All is a bulk system, so everyone that comes will receive the same produce box, the same frozen meat box, etc. There are some options that you can buy separately, but the idea is buying in bulk is cheaper. The great volunteers at Fare For All spend a lot of time separating the bulk items into boxes for those that utilize the program.

No need to bring boxes or grocery bags. Everything is ready to go. You can purchase just produce, just frozen meat, or a combination of everything they have.

To learn more about Fare For All, and to find out when they are coming to your city, click HERE now.