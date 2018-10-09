Podcast; Jim Gagliardi Discusses His Dad [AUDIO]

I talked with longtime friend, Jim Gagliardi today and the recent passing of his 91-year old father, legendary St. John's Football Coach John Gagliardi. John Gagliardi died Sunday at the age of 91 with family by his side.

Jim talked about his dad's unconventional way of coaching and some of the controversy that came with it. St. John's football under coach Gagliardi didn't tackle in practice. Jim explains that his dad's practices were and are currently used by coaches Mike Grant, Pete Carroll, Bud Grant and others. Listen to my conversation with Jim, below.

John Gagliardi won 4 national championships, appeared in 6 other national semifinals games, and won 30 conference championships in his time at Carroll College (Montana) and St. John's University. Gagliardi is the all-time winningest coach in College Football history with 489.

Funeral services for John Gagliardi are scheduled for Monday October 15 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Abbey Church in Collegeville. Visitation for Coach Gagliardi will take place from 4-8 p.m. Sunday October 14 and from 9-10:45 a.m. Monday October 15.

Learn more about Coach Gagliardi here .