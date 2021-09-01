Pizza Hack: Try This the Next Time You Make a Pizza at Home

So I saw a pizza hack the other day that I thought I would give a try. I call it the Heggie's Pizza Challenge. Heggie's Pizza out of Milaca said, the next time you bake a pizza at home, try cutting when it's frozen, before you bake it. Why? Because it will give you that delicious, crispy brown color on all the edges of every piece of pizza, not just the pizza slices on the outer edges.

So I thought I'd give it a try. I bought a Heggie's Double Cheese pizza to try this out on at home. I started the first cut. I didn't think a pizza cutter would work, but it probably would have been better than a knife. (Unless YOU actually keep sharp knives in your house.)

Let the cutting begin.

So, it was a little tricky cutting the pizza, so I did it carefully. I spread out the pieces on a cookie sheet. (Of course, maybe I shouldn't have used THIS kind of cookie sheet, as it's supposed to keep cookies from getting too brown. Leave it to me).

Here is the result. It was crispier on all edges, and it was nice to not have to cut a hot pizza.

On to Pizza Hack test number 2. Pete and I baking a Heggie's Breakfast Pizza this morning. I was a little morning challenged.

Today we decided to see if it made a difference if you bake it in a pizza oven. I remembered to preheat the pizza oven, but I forgot I was doing a pizza hack, so I threw away the cardboard circle, and placed the pizza in the oven; then realized, I hadn't cut it yet. So I created a bit of a mess.

Yeah...This is my mess. I had to figure out a way to get this pizza cut up and back in the pizza oven. I DID find a pizza cutter, which works MUCH better than a knife. On this Breakfast pizza though, I did end up losing a lot of the toppings on the counter.

Cutting was quicker this way, but I realized that a spaced out frozen pizza doesn't fit very well in a pizza oven. I made it work.

Now that the pizza is on the rack, I throw the pizza in the pizza oven, and clean up my mess and wait 14 minutes.

Here's is the pizza oven result. Much much better. Every piece was toasty and delicious. You can see what Heggie's did by going to their Facebook page by clicking here.

Overall, I think the hack may be too much trouble for me to fool with if I'm in a hurry and throwing a pizza in the oven. However; if you absolutely love those outer crunchy pieces, then it really does work. Enjoy your pizza, and thank Heggie's for the tip.

