Phillip R. Janey, 68, St. Joseph

September 2, 1954 - November 26, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN for Phillip Raymond Janey, age 68 of St. Joseph. He died at his home on Saturday, November 26, 2022 with his family at his side. The Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will be the celebrant. His urn will be interred in the St. Joseph Parish Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Heritage Hall, St. Joseph Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 P.M. on Monday at Heritage Hall.

Phil was born on September 2, 1954 at Little Falls, MN, the son of Phillip A. and Evangeline A. (Lange) Janey. He grew up on a farm near Sobieski, MN, and graduated from Swanville High School in 1972. In 1973, he started working in general production at Electrolux. He was there 42 years retiring in November of 2015. He was united in marriage to Anita M. Bieniek on August 25, 1984 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, MN. Three children were born to this union.

He loved to assemble puzzles, do word puzzle books, read books, collecting anything with John Deere on it, spending time with the grandchildren, and gardening. His favorite shows were “Price is Right” and “Wheel of Fortune.

Phil was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by; one grandson Noah Patterson; and two brothers, Gerald and Gary Janey.

He is survived by; his wife of 38 years, Anita of St. Joseph; three children, Paul of Minneapolis, MN, Andrew (Heather Wille) of Sauk Rapids, MN, Nicole (Timothy) Patterson of St. Cloud, MN; 7 grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon (Dan) Klisch of Clear Lake, MN, Mary Ann (Peter) Klemmer of Albany, MN; four brothers, Mark Janey of St. Cloud, MN, and Patrick (Kathy) Janey, Kevin (Anita) Janey, and Jeffery (Rosie) Janey all of Little Falls, MN; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.