Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign

ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more.

Some examples of traffic stops during the July enforcement campaign include:

Cambridge Police stopped a 19-year-old nanny with kids in the car for driving 94 mph in a 65 mph zone, she said she was trying to figure out the cruise control.

Eagan police stopped two cars racing at 103 mph in a 50 mph zone. One driver was arrested for DWI.

Foley police cited the same person twice just an hour apart for speeding.

Troopers in Golden Valley pulled over a 16-year-old driving on a learner's permit for going 110 mph.

Troopers clocked a vehicle going 86 mph. As they got behind the driver she increased her speed to 110 mph. The 23-year-old woman said she thought the trooper was a vehicle trying to race her.