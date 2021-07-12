Party In The Park Set For Thursday In Foley

Festival season is in full swing in Central Minnesota! This week Foley is hosting a "Party in the Park" on Thursday in the city's Holdridge Park.

The event runs from 5-11 p.m. and will include fun for all ages. In addition to live music from Loose Gravel, the festival features and ice cream machine, water and popcorn.

Loose Gravel is a Foley-based band that "plays the stuff they know, the best they can," according to their Facebook page.

Arm bands will be available for Lily's Wings costing $12 for ages 13 and up and $6 for children 12 and under. Arm bands must be purchased for Lily's Wings and are available in two-hour windows (5-7 p.m. or 7-9 p.m.). The bands can be purchased in advance at Foley Collision Center or Silt Stock.

At dusk folks can stick around and watch Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (the old school one) on the big outdoor screen.

While there are a couple of drive-in movie theaters located about an hour away each, these events in Foley are nice and close with movies geared toward the whole family.

Foley has been partying in the park every summer since 2014. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 events were a series of drive-in movies. This year's fest will be 'back to normal' with people socializing and mingling in the park.

There will be another movie night on August 19th in Foley and an Oktoberfest celebration featuring live music, a vendor fair, beer wagon and food trucks set for September 18th.

