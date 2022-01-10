PARENTS: Take a Kid Ice Fishing Free This Weekend!

This weekend the Minnesota Department of Natural resources will be hosting their annual 'Take A Kid Ice Fishing' event. If you're planning to take a kid out on the ice, here are 5 things you should know ahead of all of the fun.

Get our free mobile app

attachment-clay-banks-Ihful4zTe0Q-unsplash attachment-clay-banks-Ihful4zTe0Q-unsplash loading...

1. The weather will be a lot warmer this weekend. Temperatures are supposed to be in the upper teens and 20s by the weekend.

attachment-glenna-haug-PQIkmq2wTNQ-unsplash attachment-glenna-haug-PQIkmq2wTNQ-unsplash loading...

2. Anyone can fish for free without a license Saturday through Monday as long as they are accompanied by a kid 15 years and younger.

attachment-taylor-friehl-JEWAo9mnDIA-unsplash attachment-taylor-friehl-JEWAo9mnDIA-unsplash loading...

3. You should know when the ice is safe. The DNR says there's no sure way to tell if ice is 100 percent safe. You should check ice thickness at least every 150 feet. Here's what they suggest for thickness;

Under 4 inches: STAY OFF THE ICE!!

4 inches: you can ice fish or do activities on foot

5-7 inches: you can snowmobile and ATV

8-12 inches: you can drive your car or a small truck

12-15 inches: you can drive a medium-size truck

attachment-pierre-jarry-HolM51UYJ5M-unsplash attachment-pierre-jarry-HolM51UYJ5M-unsplash loading...

4. The DNR says you should be prepared with a survival plan before you go. Here are some DNR survival tips. Coldwater kills, so be prepared.

attachment-clay-banks-CSWcIdRcQI0-unsplash attachment-clay-banks-CSWcIdRcQI0-unsplash loading...

5. The DNR suggests you pack these basic things in addition to your ice fishing gear if you're taking a kid ice fishing; hot chocolate and snacks, band-aids, hand warmers, a personal flotation device on a rope, sled with an attached rope, wool blanket or sleeping bag, cell phone, ice rescue claws, sunscreen and sunglasses (ice glare can cause sunburn).

And, most importantly, have fun! Ice fishing is one of the best Minnesota pastimes of the winter!