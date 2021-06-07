Parade Still Happening For Modified Rice Family Fun Days

RICE -- There will be a parade as part of Rice Family Fun Days this summer.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council agreed to have city staff be responsible for organizing this year's parade.

City officials have been discussing whether or not to put a parade together after the Rice Fun Day committee dissolved.

Mayor Brian Skroch says the idea was to ensure some aspect of the annual celebration would happen given the circumstances. He says it's his hope by staff putting on the parade another organiztion will step up for next year.

This year’s parade will be held on August 21st.

In addition to the parade the city is also planning to have a kiddie parade, movie night and arrival of the replica Vietnam Veterans Memorial the "Wall That Heals" at Rice Elementary between August 17th-22nd.

Last year’s city festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.