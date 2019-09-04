Oprah is Bringing Her Wellness Tour To Minnesota

This just in: Oprah Winfrey is bringing her "2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour to the Xcel Energy Center on January 11, 2020.

This event is a full day event featuring Oprah live on stage talking about her own wellness journey, the good and the bad. Oprah will also be doing interviews with celebrities who shed their old unhealthy habits and never looked back. Each city will have different special guests, some of the biggest names in wellness, and people from all walks of life.

The whole goal is to inspire people attending to kick off 2020 the right way, making it a year of transformation.

The Minnesota stop is only the second one of the tour so we will be able to catch it relatively early. The tour is being put on by Weight Watchers, and your ticket in includes interactive movement experiences (they weren't real clear on what exactly those are), working with Oprah to develop your personal action plan to achieve your wellness goals, as well as a boxed lunch from Weight Watchers Re imagined.

Weight Watchers members get exclusive pre-sale access to buy up to four tickets from September 9th - 12th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 13th.