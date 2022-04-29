Luke Bryan Announces Minnesota “Farm Tour” Stop for Eyota, MN

We will be getting down on the farm with Luke Bryan this fall in Eyota, Minnesota! Luke Bryan has announced the dates and locations of his limited Farm Tour he does every fall, and at long last MInnesota is getting a show.

#FarmTour is back! All year long, I look forward to playing small towns while lifting up the American farmer. I'm bringing along by buddies Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers and Peach Pickers.

Get our free mobile app

Gar-Lin Dairy is the lucky location of the tour stop on September 24th. Gar-Lin Dairy is a multi-generation dairy farm that started in 1971 with 40 cows, and now consists of over 1,850 cows with 1740 calves and heifers. Gar-Lin Dairy is owned by Gary and Linda Allen along with their children Dean Allen, and Dana Allen-Tully.

Tickets for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour go on sale May 5th.

Tickets will be $65 in advance, or $80 at the gate. Parking will be $5 in advance or $20 day of.

Schedule:

Parking: 2 PM

Doors: 5 PM

Show: 6 PM

Address: 4329 130th Ave SE, Eyota, MN 55934

Central Minnesota County Fair Schedule 2022