Only True Minnesotans Know What This Is & Love It!

Minnesotans have very interesting taste buds. I have friends from college who are from other states. I've told them about some of my Thanksgiving appetizer traditions and they think it's weird and gross. They just don't get it, ya know?

I usually get strange looks when I tell people who aren't from here that I make Minnesota Sushi every year. They're like, 'what the heck is that?' I'm always so excited to tell someone what it is and wait for their reaction. I'll admit, it probably does sound gross to someone who hasn't grown up on it.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota Sushi is essentially a pickle rolled up in a spread of cream cheese and ham. You cut them up to resemble sushi rolls. The popular Minnesota appetizer, pictured above, is a sloppy demonstration I made in the on-air studio. My photo definitely doesn't do them justice.

It's the easiest thing to make, which is why I usually make it every year. But, you CAN mess them up. The first time I made this appetizer on my own, I made the mistake of not getting square ham and spreadable cream cheese. Hence, the photo above. Your ham shape matters...so does the spread-ability of your cream cheese.

This is so popular, I'm usually attacked at the door at every holiday party. People can't get enough of them. Don't knock it until you try it, friend!

Pickles, ham, and cream cheese, who'd have thunk...it almost has all of the food groups. I could live off of those things.

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home