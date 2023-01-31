If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)

Get our free mobile app

All of us have done our fair share of ice fishing, though I have not done it for a little while now. Despite that, it's still fun now and again to get in the ice house, put in a line and sit back with a drink and wait to see if you get a bite.

Some days you get lucky and the fish begin rolling in. Other days it's slow and you don't even get a nibble. Granted, state of the art equipment can help with trying to see what is underneath the ice, but even then you might get a surprise you weren't expecting. Which is exactly what my bestie from college started explaining to me when she showed me a video on Instagram of a couple people ice fishing recently by Bemidji in Minnesota at lake Plantagenet and they got a little surprise in their ice fishing hole.

Imagine you're wishing and waiting for the big one, when up pops this:



My sentiments would have been pretty similar to what she says, I too would have about lost my mind if a muskrat all of a sudden swam up the hole. I really would have lost it, had it jumped out of the hole, but I am sure she was relieved when it just looked and then turned right around and swam away.

Get our free mobile app

If you wondered like I did on whether or not muskrat's hibernate, the answer is no they do not. The Minnesota DNR shares a fun fact on their site, stating,

Unlike the beaver, the muskrat does not store food for the winter. It needs to eat fresh plants each day, and sometimes it makes channels in the mud to get from its house to reach food under the ice.

I'm quite certain the little guy was scrounging for food and chances are he maybe needed to get up out of the water for a moment. Although, another fun fact muskrats can stay underwater 12-17 minutes at a time. Anyone else feel they learned a lot about these critters today? Yeah, me too. But now we also know, not just fish can surprise us when we ice fish here in Minnesota.

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

8 Disappointing Pets All Minnesota Kids Had

Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting.