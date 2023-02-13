Ever thought it would be fun to own a theater?

Not talking about your corporate, chain theaters. Talking about the charming, older theaters. The ones with a little extra character and are usually found in quaint, smaller towns, showing movies that have maybe been out for a little while. But when you step inside it's like stepping back in time just a little bit. Their nostalgic and they can be a little magical.

But again to my prior question. Ever thought it would be fun to own a theater? Because now would be the time. As a listing for one has been up for a little bit, by Jenna Vikse with Jane Vikse Real Estate and it's more than what you think for the million dollar listing price.

The theater itself is located on 35 Washington Avenue in Hutchinson, Minnesota. Only about an hour south from St. Cloud.

It comes with not one,

not two,

but three movie screens!

Worried about the commute?

Why not live in one of the four, one-bedroom, one-bath apartments above the theater. Viske shared with realtor.com that

A couple bought it a few years ago when it was in really bad shape and restored it.

This one particular apartment looks very modern with this beautiful bedroom.

How cozy does it look with this beautiful fireplace in the living room?

Plus, the kitchen looks great for cooking and hosting a small gathering.

Lastly, the bathroom looks spacious with a relaxing shower.

Bonus, that isn't pictured but described in the overview, is that each unit also conveniently has its own laundry. Other great conveniences include

In Floor Heat, Deck outside for Rooftop enjoyment

and 3 Car Garage

Oh, almost forgot, when it comes to moving in, have no fear there's an elevator to help so you won't have to take every trip up the stairs.

It really is a charming theater in a great small town here in Minnesota with lots to offer than just a movie screen. There's character, living spaces, even more space where you could expand into another business or lease off. The potential is endless for the right buyer or even buyers. See full listing here.

