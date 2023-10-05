SCSU Graduate Brings Northern Lights To Life In New 2024 Calendar

BEAUTY IN THE SKY

Are you as fascinated by an evening display of the Northern Lights as I am? I may not have the energy to chase after them, but when I find a way to enjoy their undeniable beauty, I love to share it with you. This Minnesota photographer & SCSU Graduate goes above and beyond looking for opportunities to catch the beauty of the northern lights in Minnesota, and now he's sharing the beauty with you.

MEET PHOTOGRAPHER SCOTT MCNALLY

Scott McNally, a St.Cloud State University graduate from Woodbury Minnesota, offers an amazing 12 x 9 Aurora Calendar for 2024 that features some of his amazing photographs capturing the beauty of the Aurora Borealis over the past three years here in the central Minnesota area.

ORDER YOUR NORTHERN LIGHTS CALENDARS FOR THE HOLIDAYS

If you would like to get a calendar for yourself or for holiday gifts this year, you can go to his website by clicking HERE now. I've visited Scott's website where he shares some of his beautiful photos, and they are amazing!

The calendars are $18 each plus a shipping fee of $5.

