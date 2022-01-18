On The Hook Fish & Chips Food Truck Coming To St. Cloud Wednesday

I LOVE deep-fried fish! I'm someone that lusts after Lent fish fries every year. If you're like me and you're obsessed too, get excited.

On The Hook Fish & Chips Food Truck just announced they're coming to St. Cloud on Wednesday, January 19! They're ready to make all of your deep-fried fish dreams come true! But, they're only in town for one day. The food truck travels all over the US.

According to their Facebook page, they serve up the best wild Alaskan codfish and chips in the midwest!

Alright, I'm sold. I want to try it.

The food truck's menu & pricing is below (local taxes are not included in these prices).

Fish & Chips $13 (3 pieces of hand-dipped wild Alaskan cod with beer battered fries and house-made tartar sauce and sriracha mayo)

Just fish $11

Just fries $6

Extra fish $3.75

They're setting up shop in the Best Buy parking lot in St. Cloud from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Yes, they'll be open for lunch and dinner. We're really not telling you what to do, but, if you play your cards right you can enjoy them for both meals!

If you miss their St. Cloud stop, they'll be in New Hope, MN on Thursday, and Rochester, MN on Friday. You can find their full schedule on the On The Hook Fish And Chips Food Truck Facebook page.

They will only be accepting credit cards and debit cards. So make sure you plan accordingly before you go.

Best Buy is located at 4130 West Division Street in St. Cloud.

