NWS: Heavy Snow Fell in Far Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has released a snowfall map from the past 24 hours.

The highest totals were across north-central Minnesota with as much as eight 12 inches of snow between Roseau and International Falls.

Much of the Northland had between four and six inches of snow.

Here in central Minnesota, we were generally between one and two inches.

