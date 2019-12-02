NWS: Freezing Drizzle Falling in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Freezing drizzle and some light snow is being reported near and west of St. Cloud.

This precipitation is gradually moving eastward with time.

Slick roads have been reported in some areas of central Minnesota including Interstate 94 from Albany to Osakis. State Troopers indicate sleet was falling in those areas. It should last for only about an hour or so in any one location, according to radar and observations.

Use extra caution especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses.