NWS Confirms 2 Tornado Touchdowns in Mille Lacs County

MILACA -- The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes that touched down in Mille Lacs County earlier this week. Scattered thunderstorms moved across central Minnesota on Monday night and those storms produced to brief tornadoes.

An EF0 occurred south of Onamia at about 6:45 p.m. It had peak wind gusts of 80 miles an hour. It knocked over an old barn and shoved a detached garage of its foundation.

The second tornado touched down southeast of Milaca and was rated an EF1. It had peak wind gusts of 90 miles an hour. A large pole barn was completely destroyed, a nearby home lost half its roof, and a barn was knocked off its foundation.

These were the first tornadoes in Mille Lacs County since July 30, 2011.