North Dakota Man Hurt in Rollover Near Avon

AVON -- A North Dakota man is hurt after rolling his vehicle near Avon Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 6:00 on I-94 near the Middle Spunk Lake Rest Area in Avon Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 33-year-old Collin Munns, of West Fargo, North Dakota, was heading west on I-94 in a Peterbuilt Tanker Truck. As he started to exit the highway onto the Middle Spunk Lake Rest Area, the vehicle rolled into the ditch.

Munns was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

