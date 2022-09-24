Norsemen Win Home Opener, Twins Swept by Royals

The Granite City Lumberjacks and St. Cloud Norsemen notched early season wins at home on Friday night, while the Minnesota Twins came up empty-handed in Kansas City. On Saturday, the University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams will return to the field.

RECAPS:

- The Norsemen earned a 4-0 shootout win over the Austin Bruins in their home opener Friday. Kade Peterson led St. Cloud with two goals. Tomas Bolo made 26 saves and allowed three goals in the win. The Norsemen improve to 3-1-0-1 and will travel to Austin Saturday to complete the weekend series against the Bruins who fall to 4-0-0-1. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks remain undefeated with a 5-3 win over Alexandria on Friday night. After the Blizzard tied things up in the middle period, Granite City took it to the net twice in the third to seal the victory. Coby Weber led Granite City with two goals, while Joe Gronholz knocked in two for Alexandria. The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 and will host the Willmar WarHawks at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

- The Twins fell on the road 4-1 as the Royals completed the three-game series sweep. Caleb Hamilton earned Minnesota's only run in the top of the sixth to avoid the shutout. The Twins fall to 73-78 and will host the Los Angeles Angels (66-85) on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gophers (3-0) will look to stay undefeated when they hit the road for the first time this season and travel to Michigan State (2-1) on Saturday. The Spartans lead the all-time series 30-17. The teams last met in 2017 with the Gophers losing 30-27. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Bison (2-1) will look to get back in the win column when they face the University of South Dakota on the road Saturday to kick off conference play. NDSU is 57-26-2 overall against USD. The Bison have won the last five straight contests dating back to 2016. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Johnnies (2-0) will try to start conference play on the right foot when they travel to Bethel on Saturday. SJU is 34-9 all-time against Bethel (1-1) and has won the last eight matchups. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. in Arden Hills.

