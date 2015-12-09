No St. Cloud Air Show In 2017

ST. CLOUD - The Blue Angels announced their air show schedule for 2017 this week, and St. Cloud is not on the list. However, that's not a surprise to Granite Rotary President Mike Lehn, because he says they didn't end-up applying for a show in 2017.

We told you back in July that the Granite Rotary Club wanted to produce an Air Show and Exhibition in 2017 at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

But, Lehn says it took longer than anticipated for the necessary approvals from the city and the FAA.

Lehn says he believes the Granite Rotary Club will apply for a Blue Angels appearance in 2018.

The Blue Angels are the United States Navy's flight demonstration squadron.

Townsquare Media hosted an air show at the St. Cloud Regional Airport back in 2010.