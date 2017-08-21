Next Phase of 33rd Street South Widening Project Gets the Green Light

ST. CLOUD - A plan to widen a major roadway in south St. Cloud is moving forward. Monday night the St. Cloud City Council approved the work for next year on 33rd Street South.

City Engineer Steve Foss says they'll reconstruct the road from Southway Drive to Heritage Drive, which was originally scheduled for 2019.

He says the new four-lane divided road will get wider as it moves west.

The easterly piece was the narrowest, the middle piece - which we're working on now - is widened out a little bit with some green space, and then as you move even further west out by the school it will widen even more.

The plan includes the installation of a six-foot high privacy fence adjacent to the homes in that area. After the project is completed the fence would be owned and maintained by the property owners. There will be a sidewalk on the south side of the road, and a multi-use bituminous trail on the north side. Street light will also run the full length of the project.