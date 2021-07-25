Next Chance for Rain, Storms Is Monday Night

UNDATED  -- A few severe storms are possible Monday evening and during the early overnight hours.

National Weather Service

There is a slight risk (2 out of 5) across north central Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.

The main threat is large hail, and damaging wind is a secondary threat.

National Weather Service

There is a chance for a few severe storms again late Tuesday, but a lot depends on how Monday's weather pans out.

St. Cloud received just .15 of an inch of rain early Saturday morning when some thunderstorms came through.  We're nearly 3 1/2 inches below normal for the summer months of June and July so far.

