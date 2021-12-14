SO IMPRESSIVE

I just watched an absolutely wonderful drama based in Minnesota called "Sold Out" that was written and produced by Susan Brightbill, a recent Twin Cities transplant, who has spent a lot of time in Hollywood selling scripts to Disney, Fox, Warner Brothers, CBS and ABC, and Lifetime. The film was directed and produced by a native Minnesotan named Tim Dahlseid, who has also been an actor and has directed commercials. SOLD OUT is his first feature film, and boy! I'm impressed.

I don't know if it touched me because I'm a Musician, a Minnesotan who found her way back home, or if it's just understanding the pain that comes with a creative mind; but I wanted more even when the film ended. See the Official Trailer for the film below.

I'll be speaking with Susan and Tim tomorrow, Wednesday, December 15th at 11:40 am, on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" (WJON) about the film, their Minnesota connections, and the reason Susan decided to write the story.

Tim Lammers, from DirectConversations.com, joins me each Friday morning for Movie Reviews, and we talked about 'Sold Out' last Friday.

WATCH 'SOLD OUT' ON AMAZON PRIME

This Minnesota-based film has real-life Musicians, and as fellow Minnesotans, you will appreciate the many scenes of recognizable locations in the Twin Cities. "Sold Out" is a music-based drama about a female talent scout who takes a down-on-his-luck construction worker, and helps him rise to his potential as a singer/songwriter.

It stars Sam Bardwell and Kelsey McMahon in the lead roles. It also stars Bruce Bohne (pronounced bon-nee) who you may remember from the movie 'Fargo,' as Frances McDormand's partner.

The movie was shot during the winter of our Polar Vortex, so you can imagine how much fun it was shooting those cold outdoor scenes.

INDIE RIGHTS OFFERS WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION

'Sold Out' is an independent film that has been picked up for worldwide distribution by Indie Right, and as mentioned is currently available for streaming on Amazon. I'm an Amazon Prime member so I was able to sign in today and watch it.

FILM FESTIVAL RECOGNITION HAS JUST BEGUN

"Sold Out" has just started making the rounds at film festivals. At its first festival in Phoenix, it won Best Feature Film, and at the Twin Cities Film Fest in October, it won the Runner-Up Audience Award. I hope you get a chance to watch this film because it really is remarkable.

