New HS Update: Several Spaces Finishing Up Inside Sartell School

SARTELL -- As we turn the calendar to April, changes continue to happen inside the new Sartell High School.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says crews are just about ready to begin the final stages on the learning classrooms.

The ceiling grid is in, they just haven't dropped the tiles yet. As soon as they do that they will put the flooring in and you just notice more and more of it is getting done.

He says other areas like the concrete in the auditorium, interior and exterior brick work, and bathroom tiling have been completed.

Schwiebert says one area they are excited about finishing is the learning staircase, which they envision will be a popular space.

It truly is what we refer to as a place where kids can do different thing at different times depending on their needs.

Some of the bigger projects getting underway include the kitchen, they gym flooring, pool bleachers and auditorium walls.

Schwiebert says he loves how the spaces are coming together and how the open concept layout will really highlight learning no matter where you look.

I can look out to the athletic fields, or I can see down towards the performing arts area, or to the gym. That's the concept of the open design building.

The 290,000 square-foot school is still on track to be opened in the fall.

Once that happens, the current high school will become the middle school, and the current middle school will become an intermediate school.