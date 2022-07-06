New Housing Development Coming to Becker

BECKER -- A new housing development is coming to Becker.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the city council approved the sale of ten acres of city-owned land north of the community center.

Avalon Homes has proposed an above-market-rate Planned Unit Development of 22 townhomes and two apartment buildings with 51-57 units per building.

The action by the council will allow the mayor and city administrator to sign the purchase agreement and closing documents to sell the property to Avalon Homes.