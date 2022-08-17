THC Remains On Sale in Becker

BECKER – A proposed moratorium on THC products in Becker is on hold.

At the Becker city council Tuesday night, the council tabled a proposed moratorium on the sale and manufacture of products containing THC. Instead, the council directed staff to create an ordinance as quickly as possible.

During the open forum, Hayden Oliver, who’s family owns two businesses in Becker that sell THC Products, spoke of the economic effects a moratorium would have on his business.

We have been an adult's only business for eight years here in Becker. Once we heard that a law was going to change our business, we immediately made a very large purchase and equipment order. With a moratorium placed on our business at this time, it could put us in such debt that we may not be able to afford to stay open.

Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says time is needed to answer the questions about this product.

What happened here is the legislature adopted this with little comment from anybody. And so when you hear of the moratoriums, that's really what's happening, we need more time to look at these things and see what the impact is going to be to our communities.

Council member Mike Doering questioned the effect of stopping legal business from operating.

I got a problem with stopping something that the state has approved. I really do. I'd rather take a short amount of time to come up with a basic ordinance.

The council directed city staff to create a permanent ordinance that will regulate the product as soon as possible.