ST. CLOUD -- We officially had .91 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport Tuesday morning.

That brings us to 5.57 inches for the month of September so far, which is nearly 3 1/2 inches above normal.

We're also nearly 11 1/2 inches above normal for the year so far.

Also, we've had another .37 of rain between midnight ant 7:00 a.m. today (Wednesday) unofficially here at the radio station.