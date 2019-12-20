NDSU Playing In 9th Straight National Football Semifinal

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA -- The North Dakota State University football team is hosting Montana State on Saturday in the NCAA Division I football semifinals. The game at the Fargodome starts at 1:00 p.m. central time.

The Bison are the two-time defending national champions. They have a record of 14-0 this season and are currently riding a 35 game winning streak. North Dakota State is in the postseason for the 10th straight season.

Montana State is 11-3 this season and ranked #5.

Coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

The winner will advance to the FCS championship game on January 11th in Frisco, Texas.

Saturday's other National Semifinal game is between #2 James Madison and #3 Weber State.